High school’s greenhouse plants destroyed in burglary, law enforcement says

Local News

by: Kullyn Meffert

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An individual used an unlocked door to enter and burglarize the Deubrook School greenhouse, The Brooking County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Once inside, the individual(s) caused $1,000 in damage by destroying almost all of the plants and pots in the greenhouse.

The incident happened between 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

Deubrook High School is in White.

Those with information on this case, are asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office or Brookings County Area Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 