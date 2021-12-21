High school’s greenhouse plants destroyed in burglary, law enforcement says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An individual used an unlocked door to enter and burglarize the Deubrook School greenhouse, The Brooking County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Once inside, the individual(s) caused $1,000 in damage by destroying almost all of the plants and pots in the greenhouse.

The incident happened between 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

Deubrook High School is in White.

Those with information on this case, are asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office or Brookings County Area Crimestoppers.