RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — High schoolers in Rapid City are off to Scrubs Camp today to learn about different careers in the medical field.

From paramedics and nursing to bio-med and mental health, these students have a full day of learning.

“It’s been very fun, I love learning about kinds of medical stuff and career stuff so it’s really been such an exciting day,” Euana Matute, Sophomore, said.

“I feel like this new information can kind of guide me and give me insight on things that I would like to do,” Benjamin Gibson, Sophomore, said.

About 175 students from Rapid City Stevens High School and Central High School are attending this year’s Scrubs Camp. The event is hosted at the South Dakota School of Mines.

“I think we have seen a decrease in the health care profession, we need more nurses, doctors, all of that. So I think this is a great opportunity for students to see that and where there is that need and to try to fill that need within our industry and our area,” Bobbie Jo Donovan, Academy Coordinator at Central High School, said.

Scrubs camp is an event the South Dakota Department of Health puts on in different parts of the state so that kids can learn about the medical field at an important age.

“This kind of gives them the starting point and by the time they leave high school, hopefully they have a better idea of where they want to end up post high school,” Donovan said.

Giving students an opportunity to see what their future could look like..

The Scrubs Camp event started this morning at 9 and finished at 2 in the afternoon. The School of Mines hosted the event in its Surbeck Center.