SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s shaping up to be a busy week on a Sioux Falls campus. Augustana University is welcoming students from all over the city in hopes of getting them excited about life after high school.

Deciding on a college is a big decision, but this week sophomores in Sioux Falls are getting the chance to tour and learn more about what Augustana has to offer.

High school sophomores can be seen across the Augustana University Campus this week, including Matilda Alex.

“I kind of felt excited because I love learning about colleges. I love having the opportunity to learn about colleges near me because I don’t really want to go far, I want to like stay close,” said Matilda Alex, Jefferson High school student.

Students are getting the chance to walk around campus to check out buildings. They also are listening to a panel representing other universities in the state.

“We know that students need to be able to see them self at college so part of that is actually getting their feet on to campus so that they can begin to picture themselves here, picture themselves in college classes,” said Haley Elness, assistant director of admissions at Augustana University.

“By going on college visits our students are able to just kind of get a taste of college and explore their career options. They can look at the academics, see if they have the major they like, or if they don’t they can explore any of the possibilities here,” said Corissa Sweeter, Jefferson High School teacher.

Preparing early to make those big life decisions.

“Both the students and as well as the teachers just see the excitement, the fun that students have getting that chance to leave their high school classrooms for a day and come to a college campus and start to see what it’s like,” said Elness.

“Just getting your feet wet seeing what options are out there. It’s never too early to start looking and start planning your future and by just starting to look early you can just keep that in your back pocket if ‘oh I really like Augustana or it wasn’t the best fit’ you can just keep in mind and just go from there,” said Sweeter.

All week there will be students from each of the Sioux Falls School District high schools touring campus. Augustana estimates they will see around 2,000 high school sophomores participating.