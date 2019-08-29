High school students can text the Helpline Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center is opening it’s texting service, “Text 4 Hope”, to all high schools this year to help teens if they are going through a tough time.

The Helpline Center says it realizes many young people would rather communicate through text than on the phone or in person.

“We get students who will text if they are feeling suicidal, if they are having issues at school, whether that be relationship issues, not getting along with girlfriend, boyfriend, not fitting in at school, feeling lonely,” Sheri Nelson, the Suicide Prevention Director said.

If you need help, you can text “I care” to 8-9-8-2-1-1.