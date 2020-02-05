High school student council candidates learn lessons from Iowa caucuses

After waiting all night and throughout most of the day, the Iowa Democratic Party started releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, Pete Buttigieg was in the lead, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden was in fourth and Amy Klobuchar came in fifth. The Iowa Caucuses come just as some local high school students are casting their own votes.

Friday marks the student council election at Lincoln High School. Each grade is picking students for representation in the student body. The national presidential election is providing an important backdrop to high school politics. Monday night’s delays and problems during the Iowa Caucus are giving these budding politicians something to think about.

There are a lot of political posters line the hallways at Lincoln High School. They all are telling you there’s one clear path for Friday’s student council election.

“I just want to make a difference in my school and help make changes,” Chloe Brown, junior candidate, said.

“I think there’s a lot of really good stuff here that can be, I don’t know, made even better,” Ethan Boyens, sophomore candidate, said.

“I just want to make Lincoln an exciting environment,” Joe Osmundson, freshman candidate, said.

These three are running to represent their respective grades on the LHS student council. As they’re witnessing in Iowa, the election process isn’t always smooth.

“Politics can get messy sometimes, so to have a situation like this where people are confused and just want answers,” Ethan said.

Chloe, Ethan, and Joe all agree there’s a lesson to learn from Iowa. If the student council race experienced the same problems as the caucuses, they — as candidates — would do their best to just focus on their message to voters.

“Having a firm idea and a basis and people know the real me. Like, what I actually want to do and the good intentions I have,” Joe said.

“Just honestly, people knowing that you’re a good person, a good student and just leading by example is a good way to get votes,” Chloe said.

It’s easy for voters to get frustrated when results are delayed, or elections don’t go smoothly. No matter how many road blocks, these candidates hope their peers and voters in America don’t give up and remember what’s most important.

“Even one small vote can make a difference in an election,” Chloe said.