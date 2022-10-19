This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A misspelling was corrected.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Young aspiring journalists came together this week to learn more about storytelling and the industry.

High school students from across the state spent their Monday at South Dakota State University learning about what it is like to be a journalist in South Dakota. They were also able to attend break-out sessions for tips on how to improve their own reporting and hear from a panel of recent SDSU graduates, including myself and Carter Schmidt.

For the first time since 2019, the high school press convention was held in person. These high school journalists are learning from local reporters about how to improve their school newspapers and reporting styles.

“It really showed us how to put the first couple sentences be the important stuff and how to cover good topics and how to interview people, just to like make us sound one more professional, and two just really show us that we are helping out our community and spreading information,” said Paislee Damner, freshman at Dell Rapids High School.

“It was like about how to interview a person a lot better and the questions you should ask and how you should ask them and stuff and that was a pretty good class,” said Jasmine Junker, Freshman at Dell Rapids High School.

The conference saw around 300 students from 23 schools represented.

“There’s nothing like seeing everyone in person. I feel a lot of energy and a lot of interest and enthusiasm for the program and for journalism in general and it’s just wonderful,” said Marina Hendricks, coordinator of the South Dakota High School Press Association.

For these students, it’s important to have a news outlet in their high schools.

“It’s really helpful for our high school to have newspapers because there might not be as many kids in the activities that we are writing about and so like we want them to learn about it and maybe join the activities that we write about instead of maybe not knowing what’s going on,” said Trent Johansen, sophomore at Dell Rapids High School.

“This conference gives us a lot of useful information that we can use to get better, write more articles and get more feedback,” said Jack Kloth, sophomore at Dell Rapids High School

The South Dakota High School Press Association is bringing back its journalist of the year competition.