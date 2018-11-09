High School Football Coach Arrested For DWI, Possession Of Drugs

WOLSEY, S.D. - Coaches are known to inspire and influence their players. But one KELOLAND coach is in trouble with the law.

Gordon Hooks-William is known as a football and basketball coach at Wolsey-Wessington High school. He is charged with a handful of things, including DWI, drug possession, and obstructing an officer.

Hooks has been in the news before. Just last Friday Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds competed in the high school football semi-finals. Friday night the middle and high school P.E. teacher is in the news for a different reason.

KELOLAND News spoke with the district's superintendent earlier Friday who couldn't comment on the matter because it was a personnel matter.

The superintendent wouldn't say if he is still employed, but his name is still on the school website.

We also spoke with several people in town. No one wanted to speak on camera, however some were surprised by the news, one person said quote "we love him."

One thing we do know, according to a state website, Hooks was released from jail Friday on a PR bond.

We reached out to Hooks Friday, but have not heard back. We also reached out to the clerk of courts to get a copy of the ticket so we could learn more about the arrest. The last time we checked, nothing had been filed.