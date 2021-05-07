High profile crimes pile up in a Sioux Falls Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight accused of shooting another man in the face. The 29-year old victim was taken to the hospital last night where he is still being treated.

Investigators say after the shooting, the suspect left the scene but later turned himself into police. Jon Rivera is currently in jail charged with attempted murder.

The violence happened near 8th and Cleveland, in the northeast part of the city.

It’s the latest in a group of crimes involving guns in that area. While it may seem like the area is experiencing more crime, police say that can be attributed to more high profile crimes.

According to police, last night’s shooting was not random, the suspect and victim knew each other. Police believe around 11 shots were fired.. with one of the bullets hitting the victim in the face. They say the victim was also armed with a gun, but they are not sure yet if he fired any shots.

This part of town has seen its share of crime, from a shootout over a drug deal that left one teenage boy dead last December to a shooting in a convenience store parking lot that sent a man to the hospital with a bullet in his back. Around 3 years ago police began targeting the northeast neighborhood with more manpower in hopes of combating a growing number of crimes and a gang presence.

“We’ve taken a number of steps over the last few years to try to curb some of that and we have seen a reduction in crime that has happened,” said officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Korri Blackburn moved to the area a few months ago. She says she hasn’t seen the police presence but she has noticed the sirens.

“I’ve heard a lot but I haven’t seen a lot, that’s the thing, but what concerns me is having a child and just moving to the neighborhood though,” said Blackburn.

Clemens says the Safe Streets Program initially started in central Sioux Falls in 2016 was eventually moved to the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood where overall crime has gone down.

“We do have other parts of town that we have higher call volume and more crime in those areas. So I think it’s probably just more of those higher-profile ones, the gunshots, the shooting type of cases that certainly gather everybody’s attention,” said Clemens.

Police say they will continue to monitor this part of the city, but for now they are chalking up the shootings as a string of unconnected high profile crimes.