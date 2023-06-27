PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — SD Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office is currently prosecuting a high number of cases involving the death of children.

Most of the victims were under the age of three, and most of the children suffered abusive head trauma at home or day care. Jackley says one case is too many and he and his staff felt it was time get the word out.

“Given the fact that there are five pending with several others under investigation that just urging the public especially young, new parents there’s resources available with the department of social services to give you ideas and tips to maybe prevent some of these situations that we are seeing the the AG’s office,” said Jackley.

According to the Attorney General’s office, five children died from their injuries, a sixth survived but suffered serious injuries.