High line system used to move fireworks atop Mount Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Preparations for the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore continue.

On Tuesday, crews were using a high line system to move the fireworks from the ground to the top of the sculpture.

If you are attending Mount Rushmore fireworks, send photos and video of the fireworks to ushare@keloland.com.

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial will close at 12:01 a.m. MST on Friday in preparation for the event. The event will begin for ticket-holders the afternoon of July 3, according to the TravelSouthDakota website.

The memorial will reopen to the public on July 4.

The programming and event are currently scheduled to begin on July 3 at 4 p.m. MST and complete around 10 p.m. MST. The fireworks are expected to begin between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. MST on July 3.

On Monday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said social distancing won’t be required. Instead, she said if people are uncomfortable with the idea of being in the large crowd, they shouldn’t attend the July 3 event.