BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The newest series in dirt track racing is on display Tuesday night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series was created last summer by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and reigning World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

“It’s a great chance for fans to see some of the best drivers in the country,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The event was a late, but simple addition to Huset’s schedule.

“It’s on Tuesday nights so it doesn’t conflict with other races going on throughout the country,” Johnson said.

And the top prize is nothing to sneeze at.

“I mean $23,000 to win on a Tuesday night is pretty good money for these guys,” Johnson said.

The biggest draw of the series is the drivers, including Kyle Larson, who’s fresh off a win at the Knoxville Nationals.

“I mean the guy drives anything and everything. I mean it’s so cool to see somebody like that in our sport do what he’s doing because I don’t think we’ll ever see it again,” Johnson said.

“He’s won everything and he’s part of all types of racing,” Mound, Minnesota driver and fan Rob Caho said.

Rob Caho has been racing for 53 years, but made the trip from Mound, Minnesota to enjoy the event as a fan.

“It’s hard to see racing as much as you used to and it’s fun to get out,” Caho said.

Caho has run non-winged sprint cars everywhere from Minnesota to England and Australia, and has no plans to call it quits.

“It’s very hard to give it up. I shouldn’t say it like it, but it’s like a disease, it gets in your blood and it’s really hard to get out and anybody that’s ever been in racing will understand that,” Caho said.

But for tonight, he’s happy to play the role of spectator.

“These are great drivers, got to come out and see this because it’s going to be a good time,” Caho said.

Hot laps start tonight at 6:30 at Huset’s Speedway.

Following tonight’s action, many drivers and fans will make their way to Jackson, Minnesota for the Jackson Nationals on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.