BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The richest payday in sprint car history means big business for the city of Brandon.

Huset’s Speedway is set to host the first of four consecutive nights of racing during the High Bank Nationals.

“Huset’s is great for the community and it brings people into pretty much every business in town,” 212 The Boiling Point owner Kyle Thill said.

Huset’s has already sold tickets to fans in more than 40 states, and crowds are expected to grow throughout the week.

“They’re saying that Friday and Saturday are pretty much going to sell out for sure, which is a plus with 10,000 people, that just helps every restaurant, gas station, hotel, everything in town,” Thill said.

Kyle Thill grew up in Brandon and owns 212 The Boiling Point, which is a popular spot among sprint car drivers.

“They come in here for lunch, dinner, they come in after the races, it’s fun to have those guys around. They’re a good group of people, the racing community is basically a family so it’s great to have those guys around,” Thill said.

“I don’t know exactly how good it will be, but I know it’ll be good,” Brandon Mayor Harry Buck said.

The city won’t know the final economic impact of the event until they’re able to compare sales tax numbers, but Brandon Mayor Harry Buck says local businesses are preparing for a busy week.

“The ones that I’ve talked to, of course, are trying to make sure they can gear up with employees to take care of the service end of things and so far I’ve heard nothing but positive comments from everybody,” Buck said.

As for the drivers looking to take care of business on the track, Thill expects them to put on a show.

“The best talent in the world come here and race and compete, it’s $250,000 to win so there should be some good action,” Thill said.

And save a seat for the mayor.

“I’ll plan to be out there at least three of the four nights and really looking forward to it,” Buck said.

The High Bank Nationals starts tonight with hot laps at 7:30, followed by racing at 8:00 at Huset’s Speedway. The preliminary races continue through Friday, with the finals on Saturday.