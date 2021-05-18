‘Hey! Sioux Falls’ Awards recognizing businesses during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local award show is recognizing local businesses that had to shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This ceremony was originally meant to be last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

It’s embracing the challenge brought by the pandemic, and recognizing those who’ve gone through similar issues.

Businesses all across KELOLAND had to pivot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the primary ones that we did was curbside delivery, email ordering… giving people the opportunity to enjoy what we have without having to be around other people,” Slattery said.

Tom Slattery owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars says they provided many services outside of their comfort zone.

“We have an event room that we turned into a small grocery store for the first three months of the pandemic just to get people paper towels, pasta, pasta sauce, produce,” Slattery said.

A strong pivot that went noticed by customers and the team over at the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.

“A lot of businesses are just slowly improving over time but COVID really gave people an opportunity to change up their business model,” Hauck said.

Peter Hauck is one of the organizers of the upcoming Hey Sioux Falls! Awards. It’s an award show that recognizes businesses and entrepreneurs for their hard work throughout the year. This year, they’ve invented a new award to celebrate those who’ve adapted through the pandemic. It’s called the ‘Pivot Award.’

“Keeping up was probably the most… complicated component of each of the pivots that we did, and then being able to forecast how much interest was going to continue,” Slattery said.

Slattery says it’s humbling to be recognized, not only by their customers but their business peers.

“It’s a joy to be nominated and amongst a great number of business in a really cool field,” Slattery said.

The awards are this Thursday night. They go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s a hybrid event, so you can go in person or stream it at home.