Herschel Walker to speak at Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Minnesota Viking Hershel Walker will headline this year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on Nov. 18 in Sioux Falls.

The 39th annual event, founded by Gene Abdallah, will be held at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. The event is a way for local business and community leaders to come together to honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota.

Nearly 2,000 people attend the dinner every year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say this year’s attendance will be reduced.

Walker has been outspoken in his opposition to the recent riots in American cities, stating that “outsiders coming to riot into other communities should get federal time for destroying lives and businesses.” Walker has also voiced strong opposition to the “defund police” movement.