SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A Sioux Falls woman is in jail charged with making terroristic threats that led to no school at Herreid today. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, she told authorities there was a man with a gun at the school yesterday, which led to an evacuation. Today, we found out the woman now faces a long list of charges. We also confirmed she’s a wanted fugitive from another state.

Yesterday afternoon, around 4:00, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Herreid School and told them of a possible threat. The sheriff’s department asked the school to clear the building immediately. Law enforcement searched the school building and outbuildings and determined no danger. Out of caution, the school district decided to cancel classes for today.

I was in contact with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, which released more information about the case. It says they’ve arrested Mercedes Klingman of Sioux Falls. The arrest report obtained by KELOLAND News shows she is 44 years old.

In a nutshell, here’s what happened, the deputy pulled Klingman over, and during the stop, she told him that she had dropped off a man with a gun at the Harried School. According to the deputy, she then sped away. The deputy chased and clocked her at 115 miles an hour. The report says during the chase, she called 911 and again reported a man with a gun at the school.

The deputy was forced to abandon the chase and head to the school. It was later determined there was no man with a gun. The sheriff’s office believes it was a ruse by Klingman to get away. She was later arrested in Mobridge.



On the school’s Facebook page, one parent is praising the sheriff’s department for its diligence, and other posters express their anger and frustration that something like this can happen in their small, close-knit community.

Klingman is charged with making felony terroristic threats, felony aggravated alluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, Reckless driving, and obstructing law enforcement.

According to the Herreid School Superintendent, the school will reopen tomorrow.

Klingman has a lengthy criminal history in Minnesota. There are a handful of active warrants for her arrest, and the Department of Corrections lists her as a wanted fugitive.

Her Minnesota convictions include assault, child endangerment, along with several drug cases.

She is currently on probation for using a stun gun on a police officer.