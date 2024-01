SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls with a new record.

The friendly competition between police and Fire Recue collected just over 13-hundred donations.

The police department eked-out a narrow 4-donation vote victory over Fire Rescue. At the request of blood donors, the police will present a 2-thousand dollar check to Special Olympics, while firefighters will give 12-hundred dollars to the Children’s Home Society.