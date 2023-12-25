SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re getting the first results of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive.

Friday’s kickoff at Tinner’s resulted in 165 donations for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and 102 for the police department. On Tuesday, they’ll have two bloodmobiles taking donations at SCHEELS.

Heroes Behind The Badges is a competition between the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to see who can earn the most blood donations. It’s 21 events over 16 days, and one of Community Blood Bank’s most important events.