SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are currently going toe-to-toe in the Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive.

Heroes Behind The Badges is the biggest blood drive of the year for the Community Blood Bank.

“It provides 100%, two weeks worth of blood for our community,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Executive Director Ken Versteeg says this year’s competition between Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue got off to a strong start Friday, with 267 people donating blood.

“We were really excited about those numbers,” Versteeg said.

The record of 1,272 donations was set in 2021.

“I’m hoping we can break that number this year, that would be so exciting to be able to potentially even collect that 1,300 mark. We’re set up to do it, I mean we had a great start, and we’ll wait and see what happens,” Versteeg said.

“We’ve just got to help,” Sioux Falls resident John Crom said.

Sioux Falls resident John Crom donates blood every two months, and always makes it out for the Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive.

“Well, I rotate every couple years and give each one of them a chance, and I took the police this year,” Crom said.

As for why he donates.

“Well, maybe someday you’ll need blood, and they need a lot of it on hand,” Crom said.

Fire Rescue is the defending champion, but Heroes Behind The Badges as a whole is approaching 20,000 pints over the past 28 years.

“It makes me feel really grateful for the community that comes out for this event and they’re hearing us and they’re excited about coming out and participating,” Versteeg said.

That’s nearly 60,000 lives changed or saved by simply donating blood.

The Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive continues Wednesday with events at the Avera Heart Hospital, Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe, and Texas Roadhouse. If you’d like to donate, click HERE.