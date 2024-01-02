SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new year brings another opportunity to help save lives during the Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive.

Heroes Behind The Badges has hit the halfway mark. The blood drive is a competition between Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue, and expects to challenge the all-time record of 1,272 donations.

“This is fantastic, we couldn’t get any better. I’m excited because the weather looks pretty decent still the rest of the week so we can complete this really strong,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

754 people donated blood prior to the long holiday weekend, with Fire Rescue entering the new year with an eight vote lead.

“Usually at this time we’ve got a pretty big distance between the two departments. For us to be this close, it really makes for an interesting race,” Versteeg said.

“I’m off today, I’m off work, so come down and donate,” Sioux Falls resident Robert Bowman said.

Sioux Falls resident Robert Bowman is giving blood for the first time in years, and is donating on behalf of Fire Rescue.

“My grandfather was the Fire Chief in Canton, South Dakota in the 1920’s,” Sioux Falls resident Robert Bowman said.

Heroes Behind the Badges hopes to collect enough donations to supply two weeks worth of blood to our local hospitals. That’s 550 units per week, and highlights the importance of giving year-round.

“You can donate every 56 days. The average person donating in our region is about 1.9 times a year, so if we can get an individual to consider donating just one more time a year that would make a huge difference,” Versteeg said.

A donation that could help save up to three lives.

The Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive continues Wednesday at The Good Samaritan Society National Campus and the Sanford Business Center. The events run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.