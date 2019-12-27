Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive in full swing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas may be over, many people are still donating their time, money and maybe a pint of blood.

The annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is going on right now.

This is when Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Police Department compete to see who can get the most blood donations.

“Everybody knows its fire vs. police, so throughout the week we are going to have blood mobiles at certain places for the fire department and certain places for the police department so come on down,” said Tyler Tjeerdsma, Sioux Falls Fire Inspector.

“It started 24 years ago to meet the demands here, the blood usage goes up all the time and we need about 500 units of blood each week to meet the demands here,” recruiter Rita Nelson said.

The Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive has been going on for more than 20 years with about 12-thousand units of blood donated during that time.

The drive will last through the first week of January. You can donate at Sanford, Avera or visit the blood mobile which will be set up throughout Sioux Falls. When you donate, you can specify if you’d like police or fire rescue receive the credit.