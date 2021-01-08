Heroes Behind the Badges 25th annual blood drive breaks donation record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 25th annual “Heroes Behind the Badges” event broke records with 1,071 total donations collected, breaking the previous record of 1,069 donations.

The blood drive event, held between Dec. 28 and Jan. 8, was a friendly competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the the Sioux Falls Police Department to see who could receive the most donations. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue won the competition with 561 donation votes while the Sioux Falls Police Department collected 510 donation votes.

“This year was even more concerning, with the COVID pandemic placing additional pressures on collections and usage at local hospitals, it was uncertain if we would reach our goal and provide the needs of patients in our growing city,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will present a $700.00 check to the Children’s Home Society, compliments of Citibank of Sioux Falls, SD. The Sioux Falls Police Department will present a $300 check to the Children’s Home Society.

The blood donations from the event will save up to 3,213 lives in the Sioux Falls community.