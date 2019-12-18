Heroes and Helpers event held Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of lucky kids did a little holiday shopping Tuesday night with local law enforcement officers.

The Banquet selected the children that shopped at Target tonight as part of the Heroes and Helpers event. Each child had a $50 gift card to spend. Many of them opting to buy something for their family.

“Anytime you can hang out with kids, see them smile, know that you’re helping them have a better Christmas and brighten the season for them, what more is there?” Brady Lieuwen with the Sioux Falls Police said.

The event is made possible through the partnerships with local businesses.