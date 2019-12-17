Heroes and Helpers event held Tuesday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is a big day for several kids in Sioux Falls as they go holiday shopping with law enforcement.

This is part of the Heroes and Helpers event.

The Banquet will select the children and then School Bus Inc. will drive them to Target.

From there, the kids will pair up with local law enforcement for some holiday shopping.

“It’s just a great event where kids can go out shopping for themselves or their family. We see a lot of kids do both. They will get a gift for themselves and then for their siblings or parents,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says law enforcement are expected to help between 50 to 60 kids with their holiday shopping.