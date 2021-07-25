Heritage Park receives update with return of Harlem Globetrotters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harlem Globetrotters took a break from playing during the pandemic, but they’re finally back on the road.

“A few of my teammates have played here before. This is my first time playing here. So they say it’s high energy here all the time, so I’m looking forward to the energy here. I’m looking forward to you know, getting out there and playing basketball at a high level, showing the fans how great we are as basketball players, and also bringing our entertainment piece in to it which makes our show so special,” Darnell “Speedy” Artis, Harlem globetrotters player said.

The team played this afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“It’s the best thing ever. You know we travel all over the world playing basketball at a high level, and also getting a chance to put a smile on peoples faces all over, you know different languages, you know different people, different ages. Our show is for you know, anybody any age to just come have a good time,” Artis said.

This year, the PREMIER Center wanted to do something special for the Globetrotters’ return.

“It was basically our idea, Globetrotters were on board with that, then we reached out to the park district then found which park was going to be the best one for that,” Mike Krewson, Denny Sanford Premier Center general manager said.

Now there are new wraps on the hoops at Heritage Park.

“One of the things about Heritage Park is it just gets a ton of play, you know. People are out here playing basketball all the time, and it’s really kind of in the core of our city as well,” Don Kearney, director of parks and recreation said.