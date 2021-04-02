Heritage Court has a new look for Summit League Volleyball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon is hosting the Summit League Volleyball Championship and the Heritage Court has a new look in time for the tournament.

“We’re lucky enough to get the Summit League to come in which is an exciting thing for us,” Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Academy Director Mark McCloskey said.

The facility is debuting a brand new taraflex playing surface.

“Used all over the world, been the floor for the Olympics since 1976,” McCloskey said.

Academy Director Mark McCloskey says the combination of taraflex and the Pentagon’s existing wood floor makes for one of the best playing surfaces in the country.

“You walk in the building and it’s a whole different atmosphere between the brand new floor that looks great and then just everything around the branding and the video boards, just everything, so it’s a first-class experience for the student-athletes and the coaches and they’re all excited to get out and break in the new floor,” Summit League Assistant Commissioner Stephanie Sabaduquia said.

“The Summit League Volleyball Championship is the first event to use the new flooring, but it won’t be the last, as the Sanford Pentagon invests in the future of its volleyball program,” KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing said.

“Our biggest volleyball event’s coming next week. We’ve got 160 youth teams coming that will be able to play on that floor,” McCloskey said.

“The volleyball community here is outstanding so it is exciting to see them invest in it and then be able to bring even more tournaments and other events in here as well,” Sabaduquia said.

A limited number of fans will see the new flooring first-hand at the Summit League Championship.

“It’s about 20% capacity in the building, so that’s about 320 fans,” Sabaduquia said.

“The way our building is, that limited number’s still going to be pretty loud,” McCloskey said.

The Summit League championship match is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Next week’s club tournament is the biggest in Pentagon history. 160 volleyball teams will play on eleven courts at the Pentagon and 12 courts across the street at the Sanford Fieldhouse.