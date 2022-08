SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner.

As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class.

That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school start dates for dozens of the school districts across KELOLAND.

This week, August 22-26, over a dozen school districts will head back to the classroom.

Here’s a look at which students are heading back to the classroom this week:

Kimball School District : Monday, Aug. 22

: Monday, Aug. 22 Lemmon School District : Monday, Aug. 22

: Monday, Aug. 22 Leola School District : Monday, Aug. 22

: Monday, Aug. 22 Marion School District: Monday, Aug. 22

Monday, Aug. 22 Newell School District: Monday, Aug. 22

Monday, Aug. 22 Yankton School District: Monday, Aug. 22

Monday, Aug. 22 Aberdeen School District: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Tuesday, Aug. 23 Agar-Blunt-Onida School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Colman-Egan School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 De Smet School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Harrisburg School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Madison Central School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Northwestern area school District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Onida School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Sioux Valley School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Wilmont School District : Tuesday, Aug. 23

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Brandon Valley School District: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Wednesday, Aug. 24 Brookings School District : Wednesday, Aug. 24

: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Lake Preston School District : Wednesday, Aug. 24

: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Lennox School District : Wednesday, Aug. 24

: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Parker School District : Wednesday, Aug. 24

: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Redfield Public School District: Wednesday, Aug. 24

Wednesday, Aug. 24 Sioux Falls School District: Thursday, Aug. 25

Thursday, Aug. 25 Watertown School District: Thursday, Aug. 25

Students heading back to school next week, Aug. 29-Sept. 2: