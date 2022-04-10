BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota State University women’s basketball players started their own nonprofit to raise money for girls to participate in SDSU athletic camps at no cost.

Sophomore Tori Nelson and junior Myah Selland started a nonprofit organization called ‘Her Turn.’ It is designed to help girls in the Brookings community attend basketball, volleyball and soccer camps at SDSU.

“We’ll pay the fee for the camp and then provide equipment and necessary equipment, so if they need a pair of tennis shoes or something, and then transportation to and from the camp as well,” Selland said.

“When we were younger, we recognize our privilege in being able to have good transportation to get places. Having the financial means with our families, but we just want to help eliminate those barriers and just really target the group of girls who need it the most,” Nelson said.

The organization is affiliated with the Brookings Area Foundation. The camps will take place in June and July.

See this full story tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.