BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize them from what they’ve accomplished in the spotlight on the court, but two SDSU women’s basketball players have also launched a new nonprofit organization.

Junior Myah Selland and sophomore Tori Nelson’s nonprofit organization “Her Turn” is affiliated with the Brookings Foundation.

“Her Turn is a scholarship program designed to help girls within the Brookings community attend camps here at SDSU, so athletic camps. So this summer we’ll have basketball, volleyball and soccer,” Selland said.

All money raised will help middle school girls attend these camps for free. These funds will also pay for any necessary equipment and transportation. This all started as an idea last fall.

“I just have a super specific memory of sitting together in a living room. We were kind of talking about women in sports and how we were passionate about that, and we were just like, ‘well, why not? Let’s do something about it. Let’s actually, you know, make a difference,'” Nelson said.

“What an opportunity for them to influence and impact those around them while still competing at this college level,” SDSU women’s basketball assistant coach Sadie Thramer said.

She says attending basketball camps was a big part of growing up for her.

“The best part of camp is looking up to those athletes,” she said. You know, you get to see them. You get to be coached by them. You get to shoot the basketball with them. These girls in the community, to have that chance right now because of Myah and Tori is just great to see.”

Selland recalls a camp she attended at Augustana University when she was young.

“Being there and having that experience and looking up on the wall and seeing those girls living out their dreams, I think that’s probably one of my first memories, and now it’s fun to be here at SDSU and our, like we’re up on the wall now. We have banners on the wall which is just really cool. I think it kind of started when I was a little girl at one of these camps,” she said.

The camps will take place in June and July. If you’d like to donate or find out who is eligible, you can visit the Her Turn website.