BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — About a month ago, we brought you the story of “Her Turn”, a nonprofit started by SDSU women’s basketball players Myah Selland and Tori Nelson. Tuesday, they shared some awesome news!

They awarded nine scholarships to 5th-8th grade girls in the Brookings community to attend SDSU volleyball, basketball or soccer camps at no cost. These are the first awards given out by the organization and only ones for this summer.

If you would like to see the full story about “Her Turn,” you can find it here.