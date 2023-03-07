HENRY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Codington County are investigating a teacher’s relationship with a student.

The Henry School District said that on March 5 they were made aware that a teacher at the school had “inappropriate activities” with a student. The teacher resigned, effective immediately, and was not present at school on Monday.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Shanna Ries

Court documents show that Shanna Ries is charged with sexual contact with a child under 18 by a person in authority.

Ries is expected to make her first court appearance in April.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.