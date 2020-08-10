Helpline Center’s Basic Needs Donation Drive running through August

Next time you head to the store, you may consider adding a few extra items to your cart for the Helpline Center’s donation drive happening right now.

From antibacterial wipes to soap, those are the kinds of items you probably stock up on at home.

Those are also some of the items the Helpline Center is collecting for its Basic Needs Donation Drive.

“A lot of times people don’t have access to soap and toothpaste and toothbrushes and things like that,” Helpline Center Marketing Director Wendy Dooley said.

Wendy Dooley with the Helpline Center says hygiene-related items aren’t the only items the organization is gathering.

“So right now it’s school supplies season, so we’re definitely looking for those donations,” Dooley said.

Items can be dropped off at Helpline Center locations in Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Rapid City, and at some additional sites.

Dooley says they’ll be given to non-profits and schools.

“I think we all take for granted how simplistic it is. I tell my kids often that we can just go get what we need, but people are struggling now more than ever. So people who were kind of on the bubble struggling before the pandemic are even hurting more financially right now,” Dooley said.

The donation drive runs through August 31st.