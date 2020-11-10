Helpline Center seeing an increase in calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people in many different ways. Some are even finding themselves in situations they never imagined. That’s where the Helpline Center comes in.

The Helpline Center is answering the call to help those needing support during these uncertain times.

Just in the month of October, the Helpline Center took more than 11,600 calls.

“I think the number one reason is the pandemic, the Helpline Center plays a role in helping respond to that, so we work with local and state government entities to be that point of contact for people for a way to get them connected to where they need to be,” vice president of program development, Betsy Schuster said.

Since March, the center has received more than 72,500 calls, texts, and email responses.

“Before the pandemic, we would average about 3,000-4,000 calls a month and so it’s definitely been elevated, typically in a year we take about 60,000 calls and we are definitely on track to reach 100,000 this year with about six weeks left in the year, so we are busy,” Shuster said.

Shuster says there may be people reaching out for the first time.

“Even though some of our world has been trying to return back to normal, there’s still a lot of us that have been impacted, and so people are calling us about questions on quarantine, what does that mean, CDC guidelines, in addition to food or rent because they might be back at work but if they’re in the service field, their wages may not have returned back to pre-pandemic,” Schuster said.

Even during challenging times, it’s important to know there is support.

“It’s sometimes scary to have to call, it’s very humbling to have to call, but do reach out if you are needing support, there’s amazing organizations, people, willing and ready to help,” Schuster said.

To learn more about Helpline Center resources you can call 211.