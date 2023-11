SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 437 Project donated an extra $22,000 to the Helpline Center.

This is on top of the $273,000 donated to the organization at the conclusion of September’s relay across South Dakota.

The 437 Project says it’s thanks to the generosity of people across the country that it was able to write another check to the Helpline Center.

The mission of both organizations is to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.