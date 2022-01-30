SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your calls to the 211 Helpline Center have been ringing into a new building this year.

The Helpline Center staff has been working out of their new office off of West 49th Street in Sioux Falls for the past month.

The building has three times more workstations than its old location at the Non-Profit Center. There’s been a brief period of adjustment for the staff in dealing with all that added space.

“When I need to find staff, I have to walk quite a distance to go find them. I used to pop out my door and I could pretty much see everybody and now I’m like, oh my gosh, I’ve got to run downstairs to find them. So little adjustments like that,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

The Helpline Center will put that extra office space to use by hiring more workers when the statewide 988 suicide-mental health hotline goes online in July.