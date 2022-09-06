SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly two months since the 988 helpline launched across the country.

The number is a resource for people in suicide crises or those struggling with mental health or substance abuse.

Kendall Ward is a 988 mental health counselor at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls.

She offers immediate support to people in crisis and helps them get connected to resources.

“It’s a wide variety of calls. Anywhere from people in direct crisis who are actively suicidal to people who are just looking for listening and support,” 988 mental health counselor Kendall Ward said.

In mid-July the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800 number transitioned to the three-digit number.

Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams says the organization’s 988 call volume is up more than 70 percent compared to the longer number.

Kittams says the Helpline Center is pleased with the response so far, although there are still more people out there who need help.

“You know 988 is so much more broad than the 1-800 number. It’s for any type of mental health question or concern, question, or crisis, whereas the 1-800 number was really focused on just suicide, so now we get phone calls about substance use or phone calls about seeking services for depression before it turns into a suicide crisis,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

Ward says that three-digit number is making a difference.

“Everyday. Everyday,” Ward said.

National Suicide Prevention week is happening now.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, call 988.