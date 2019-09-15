Helpline Center needs volunteers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center is still receiving calls for help with picking up from Tuesday night’s tornadoes. In order to respond to those calls, the center needs volunteers.

Although they have averaged around one hundred and fifty volunteers each day, the center says they can always use more help.

“Our big need is for people that can haul tree and debris to those drop off sites in the Sioux Falls area,” Susie Ryks, Volunteer Services Director for the Helpline Center said.

According to a tweet from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the 2-1-1 volunteer reception center is going to be open Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. for volunteers to help with recovery.