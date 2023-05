SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event later this month is shining a spotlight on mental health and suicide prevention.

The Helpline Center is hosting the Sioux Falls Suicide Prevention Task Force Mental Health Fair on Saturday, May 20th.

It will be held at Levitt at the Falls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.