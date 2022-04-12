SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers make a big difference in the Sioux Falls community.

This morning, Helpline Center hosted its 38th Annual Spirit of Volunteerism awards to highlight the impact people make.

In the past years the event has focused on one nominee in each category… however this year the organization chose to honor all 121 volunteers who were nominated.

“We’re really making it more about the honoree this year and all those that give back. in the community. So they’re all feeling appreciated, they all get a thank you gift,” Susie Ryks, Volunteer Services Director for the Helpline Center said.

Those honored today were nominated by other local non-profits or individuals in the community.