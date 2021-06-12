Helpline Center holds 10th annual suicide prevention walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Also today, the Sioux Falls Helpline Center held their tenth annual “step forward to prevent suicide” walk.

Teams gathered in downtown Sioux Falls for a ceremony and remembrance before hitting the trail in honor of their lost loved ones.

“Just to help get through the process that we’re going through as a family and as a community with so many losses from suicide. This is helping us learn more about what we can do to help,” Zach Nolz said.

The walk helps raise money for the helpline center. Each donated dollar is set to stay in South Dakota.