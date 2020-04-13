Helpline Center creating a centralized food distribution site

As more businesses close their doors, more families need help putting food on the table.

Just last month, the Helpline Center said it received more than 2,200 calls for food assistance.

That’s why it’s partnering with Feeding South Dakota, Faith Temple Church, Salvation Army and Corona Help Sioux Falls. They’re creating a centralized food distribution site at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“It is our hope that we have such a high need for food and such limited resources of the food, that if we combine forces and make a centralized food distribution center, we can serve more people through that,” Janet Kittams, CEO of the Helpline Center said.

It will be open Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

You need to sign up in advance. You can do that by contacting the Helpline Center.