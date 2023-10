RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The helpline center of the Black Hills is asking for donations of warm clothing to help people in need.

Throughout October, you can drop off donations of new gloves, hats, blankets and socks at several locations across Rapid City.

Some of the drop-off sites include The Garage, Rapid City YMCA and Black Hills Community Bank.

Donations will then be distributed to local organizations that support children and adults.