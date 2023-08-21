BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat can take its toll on everything from your tallest tree to the shortest blade of grass.

With temperatures expected to hover near 100 degrees multiple days this week, your greenery may need some TLC, but don’t rush to judgment.

“Your plants are probably going to be OK. You need to check them for water, but the biggest thing is check the soil before you water them. They might be wet and have enough water to it and they’re going to droop because of the heat anyway, so before you automatically start watering them, check the soil. If that soil’s damp, they should be just fine,” Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping owner Daemon Coughlin said.

Oakridge owner Daemon Coughlin says that’s also the case for young trees. He compares it to drinking a large beverage through a straw.

“It can only pull up so much water at a time, so even though the roots might be wet it could droop because it needs that water but it just can’t pull enough up fast enough for how hot it’s going to be,” Coughlin said.

Too much water can lead to damage.

“If you’re overwatering, what can happen is you’re going to drown out or rot those roots off and they cannot come back from it,” Coughlin said.

“I recently transplanted some things, so making sure they’re not drying up or frying from the heat and then paying attention to what is just wilting from the stress and not actually needing to be watered,” Greenhouse manager Mary Wiese said.

Greenhouse Manager Mary Wiese is watching over plants at home and at work, and says she doesn’t mind the heat.

“Just kind of knowing when to take a break and like paying attention to how hot it actually is and how much water I’m drinking and just staying hydrated,” Wiese said.

Coughlin says they’ll help customers and employees beat the heat by closing early through Wednesday.

“I’ve got people that have to be outside working in the stuff, so we’re going to close probably about 3:00 here Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, just to keep them out of the hottest part of the day,” Coughlin said.

When it comes to grass, Coughlin says stick with your normal watering schedule during the extreme heat.