SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over half of women and nearly a third of men have have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the CDC.

April is sexual assault awareness month.

The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is well-known for helping victims of domestic violence.

“So often people present to us with domestic violence, but what we find is that they’re also experiencing sexual violence in that relationship,” Program director Amy Carter said.

No matter the reason someone is coming to the shelter, the non-profit can help more people now thanks to its new facility that opened up in November.

The shelter’s capacity is 96.

On average, its serving about 70-80 people.

Capacity at the previous shelter was 40, but it was serving about 50-60 people before the move.

“There’s also so many people who aren’t reporting, so I often think if everyone who was experiencing abuse in our community actually reached out for help or reported that every service would just be over capacity for sure,” Carter said.

As the non-profit continues to address a growing need for its services, there’s something everyone can do to help fight the problem.

“I think the biggest thing is starting by believing and not casting blame or shame on the person for what they were wearing or, ‘Were you drinking?'” Mental health therapist Alicen Hauck said.

“It’s really important that we talk about, we educate individuals, we educate our legislators, we get into our schools and educate our youth on this important topic in an effort to prevent it from continuing to happen,” Carter said.

Other services provided by the organization include counseling and crisis intervention.

Click here for more resources.