SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re wrapping up another day of dangerous heat in parts of KELOLAND.



Temperatures soared into the 90s for many communities today.

Kenneth Walker is a guest of the men’s center at the Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls.

In addition to having a job, Walker has recently become a staff member at Union Gospel Mission.

While he enjoys exercising outdoors, he decided to take it easy on Monday.

“Today is inside, make sure you’re drinking enough water, finding something to do,” Guest Kenneth Walker said.

“The Union Gospel Mission has several programs that are especially helpful when the hot temperatures kick in.

For example, the men’s shelter is open for cold showers seven days a week from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People can also get free bottled water, hygiene items, and more at the organization’s thrift store.

“Shoes are really important because many times maybe the homeless population or people that are intoxicated and off the street don’t wear shoes and so they don’t realize that their feet have now been burned,” Elly Heckel with the Union Gospel Mission said.

This week, staff will also be getting education sessions on dehydration, burns, and more.

It’s just a few of the ways they’re keeping their guests and the community safe in the extreme heat.

If you’d like to donate bottled water, just take it to the organization’s main office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To donate money to the organization, click here.