Helping the homeless stay safe from the cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a good week to stay inside as the deep freeze continues in KELOLAND, but some people have nowhere to go to get out of the cold.

Fortunately, there are places like the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House that are helping people who are homeless stay safe.

Michael Johnson is no stranger to the cold.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House guest lived in Minnesota before coming to Sioux Falls.

“As long as you dress right and you have a place to come in here and warm up,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Guest Michael Johnson said.

He says the shelter gets busier when the cold sets in.

“You can see when the dayrooms more fuller,” Johnson said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House often sees more guests during the wintertime, and that’s especially true during a cold snap.

“We have been over capacity all winter, but right now we’re seeing people that just cannot be outside for their own safety,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Executive Director Madeline Shields said.

Staff create more sleeping space for extra guests by using cots, mats, and other areas of the shelter.

More people are also using the non-profit’s day services.

Executive Director Madeline Shields calls the mission life-saving.

“We know that people will freeze to death if they do not come to us, and that is a terrifying thought that there are people out there who are outside overnight. They might be under a bridge or staying in their car,” Shields said.

Johnson is grateful for this place.

“You really appreciate it once you’re here and you lose a place and you come here and you go the workers and you’ve got humans who donate stuff here. It’s very nice because in the wintertime it’s not very fun sleeping outside or trying to find a place,” Johnson said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is in need of hats, gloves, and boots.

For more ways to help, click here.