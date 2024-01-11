SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brutal cold is coming for KELOLAND.

Temperatures will stay below zero over the weekend and into Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Suni Nave is calling the Union Gospel Mission home for now. She ultimately ended up at the shelter after experiencing domestic violence.

She’s grateful to be inside this shelter as the temperatures outside drop.

“Life-saving. Life-saving,” Nave said.

While Nave has been checked in as a guest at the Union Gospel Mission for a few weeks, the non-profit also has mercy nights for people who just want a warm place to stay overnight.

Wednesday night, six men stayed on cots set up at the shelter, but the CEO is expecting more to show up as it gets colder outside.

“It could be anywhere from 12-25, we just don’t know. We just don’t want anyone that’s homeless or need a place to stay outside. This is not a good place to be,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

The Mission also has community health workers offering help to people and encouraging them to come indoors.

“Even I’m out there. When I’m not at my desk doing paperwork I get in my car and I drive around and hand out gloves and hoodies and making sure people are going to be okay,” Weber said.

Nave says she’s getting much more than a cozy place to stay.

“They have brought so much into my life, not just being warm, but rounding me off into the person that I know I’m supposed to be,” Nave said.

The Union Gospel Mission says it’s in need of hoodies, gloves, beanies, and volunteers.