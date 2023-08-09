SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of miles from Sturgis, a Sioux Falls business is feeling the effects of the Rally.

The showroom at Power Brokers, Inc. features dozens of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“We’re a used power sports retail facility where people can bring their units here, consign them with us,” Power Brokers, Inc. owner Steve Nunn said.

Steve Nunn owns Power Brokers, Inc., and says their service department is a popular pit stop during the Sturgis Rally.

“We see a lot of people from Canada, we see them from the east coast, and they’re coming through on 90 and believe it or not it doesn’t take much to wear through a set of tires or maybe they forgot to do their tire work or service work before they left,” Nunn said.

“People come in looking for a quick oil change or if they have a tire problem we can usually get them taken care of on the spot,” Parts & Service Director Rich Petersen said.

Parts & Service Director Rich Petersen has a young family and says he won’t attend this year’s Rally, but is a veteran of the event.

“Used to work out there a long time ago. We would go out, work at the Indian Motorcycle shop out there and it’s long days, 12 hour days, 12 hour nights, and everything in between,” Petersen said.

Power Brokers, Inc. used to be closed the week of the rally. That’s no longer the case, though employees still find time to head west.

“We’re in motorcycles and power sports and to hold them back and not give them an opportunity to go out to the rally and have some fun, that’s what we’re in this for and so we’d like to have our staff participate in that as well,” Nunn said.

Until they close up shop, they’d be happy to sell rallygoers a piece of the Rushmore State.

“Of course to be able to purchase it in South Dakota, be part of the Rally even though we’re in Sioux Falls, just a little extra something special for the consumer to be able to say hey, I bought my bike in South Dakota,” Nunn said.

Power Brokers, Inc. will be open Thursday, but closed Friday through Monday for the final days of the 83rd annual Sturgis Rally.