SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Dealing with a broken refrigerator, a stolen car and a flooded office apartment is enough to make anyone stress out. For one family in Parkston, though, that all happened in the time span of one week.

To say Tim Weidenbach and his family had a stressful end to 2022 would be putting it mildly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It started the week before Christmas when their refrigerator broke and they lost all of their food. And then after just spending a thousand dollars to repair their Dodge Durango on the 21st, it was stolen from their backyard in Parkston on the 23rd.

But that’s not where the bad luck ends. On Christmas Eve Weidenbach found out pipes had burst in an apartment and office space he rents in Vermillion.

Photo courtesy of Tim Weidenbach

“On our doorbell camera we saw that the entryway was flooded, and it flooded our whole apartment, office apartment down there in Vermillion. So that also happened on Christmas Eve,” Weidenbach said. “And then we did get the vehicle back, it was found on the 26th but it was totaled out. It was trashed on the inside, the bumpers, front and back bumpers and one of the side panels is damaged. The power steering and transition are messed up in it. So, it’s been a wild few days anyway.”

But despite the craziness, Weidenbach and his family still found time to help others. Through his non-profit Higher Power Sports, he took Christmas donations to Lower Brule. On their way home, something else happened.

“We came upon an accident. A family, their van had overturned, and I was able to help get an elderly lady out of the vehicle through a window,” Weidenbach said. “My wife during that time was able to sit with a couple of kids that were there, very upset, couple little girls that were probably eight or nine years old.”

Helping others amidst their own challenges.

Weidenbach’s family. Photo courtesy of Tim Weidenbach

“There were times of question, doubt, feeling sorry for myself and during those times, obviously my wife’s been my rock through this and has helped put things in perspective. Kinda tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘We can do this, we can keep going on,'” Weidenbach said.

The beginning of the Weidenbach’s 2023 will include cleaning that flooded apartment and deciding how to handle their returned but damaged vehicle. However, they’re staying optimistic.

“Those things that happened… we’re still okay,” Weidenbach said. “We’re still able to help a lot of people throughout the holiday season. We’re a faith-based organization and that has a lot to do with our optimism and our daily get up and let’s get going and help people out.”

Weidenbach is the director of Higher Power Sports, a non-profit organization with a mission to serve students, athletes, coaches and communities through the power of faith and servant leadership. He also partners with the South Dakota Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Nation of Coaches Ministry.

He thanks everyone in those groups who have helped him and his family this past month.