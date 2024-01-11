RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is partnering with local shelters to protect people who are homeless during this weekend’s arctic cold.

The Police Department is patrolling the city in hopes of helping those out in the cold find a warm place to stay.

“As police officers, we don’t have anywhere to take people so we need other people in the community to step up and the Mission did, and like I said, the Care Campus is always there. I’ll also mention you know, the Mobile Medic program through the Fire Department, they’re out hitting the same spots that we are,” RCPD Lieutenant Tim Doyle said.

Chadwick Harrison is a guest at the Mission and says it is a place of love for those who need it.

“A lot of people come in here who are lost, some are really lost and looking for that warm place and this is that warm place. It’s that place that’s going to give you warmth, give you food, and like I said they really uphold the name of Jesus here,” Cornerstone Guest Chadwick Harrison said.

Year-round, the Cornerstone Mission is taking in anybody that is in need of a little bit of shelter and help. But with temperatures dropping as cold as they have been, it is turning more into a warming center and they are allowing and accepting even more people at a time.

The temperatures will be extreme, however, the Police Department will do its part for anyone officers find outside.

“It isn’t any additional concern on our part, it’s basically just reminding people, like hey we’re out here doing this, we’re always out here doing this, we have places to take people. Part of it was bringing awareness back to the public where if you see someone that you think might need our help, give us a call because we can’t be everywhere at once,” Doyle said.

The Cornerstone Mission says that they will remain a 24/7 operation during this winter weather.

The extra officers on call this weekend will continue to work throughout the night to help everyone find shelter.