SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids has raised millions of dollars for its grant program, and also allows local athletes an opportunity to grow their games.

The Sanford Pentagon is abuzz with activity as kids participate in the Legends Basketball Clinic. Basketball is one of several free clinics being offered this week at the Sanford Sports Complex.

“We want you to show up without anything and be able to play that sport, give it a shot, try it for the first time,” Director of Sanford Sports Complex Brock Reynoldson said.

The clinics are run by Sanford Sports Academy, but they’re not afraid to ask for help.

“We brought in people like Dakota Alliance to help out with soccer. We think they know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to soccer, and then Sioux Falls Lacrosse and YMCA helped out with the lacrosse camp,” Reynoldson said.

1,400 kids are expected to attend this week’s eight clinics, including 300 over two sessions for basketball.

“With my 6-year-old, I’ve seen her improve with the camps that we’ve brought her out here in the past, and so when they offer a camp and it’s free for sure we’re going to come out,” Sioux Falls resident Emily Robinson said.

Emily Robinson brought her daughter, Winslow, and hopes she picks up a few new skills.

“Learning how to be a better teammate, just better skills with dribbling, and finds kind of a love for the game,” Robinson said.

The expanded format of Legends also allows families to take a breather between clinics.

“It lets kids not have to pick so many in two days but pick it over the course of the week, which we found to work out very well not only for our coaches but for parents and kids,” Reynoldson said.

Whatever the sport, the goal of Legends is simple.

“Have a good experience, learn something new, but at the end of the day, just be a kid and have fun,” Reynoldson said.

The clinics continue through Friday, though the Legends for Kids Banquet — featuring former Minnesota Viking Cris Carter and Chicago Cub Ryne Sandberg — will take center stage Thursday night. The event begins at 5:00 at the Sanford Pentagon.